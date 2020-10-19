Sanders Morris Harris LLC Acquires 100 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VGT. Affiance Financial LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 4,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thomasville National Bank lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 7,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $325.78 on Monday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $179.45 and a twelve month high of $340.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $312.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $276.35.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

