Sanders Morris Harris LLC Purchases Shares of 1,000 DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 8.1% during the third quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 801 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 20.7% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 888 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DexCom during the third quarter worth $274,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DexCom during the third quarter worth $226,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 7.3% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 10,781 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,444,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. 97.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other DexCom news, CFO Quentin S. Blackford sold 12,886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.30, for a total value of $5,132,493.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $427.41, for a total transaction of $256,446.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,918 shares of company stock valued at $20,121,036 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

DXCM stock opened at $405.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 184.93, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $397.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $386.10. DexCom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $145.23 and a fifty-two week high of $456.23. The company has a quick ratio of 7.17, a current ratio of 7.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical device company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $451.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.21 million. DexCom had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 29.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DXCM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $430.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Cowen upped their price target on shares of DexCom from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of DexCom from $465.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of DexCom from $385.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of DexCom in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DexCom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $401.70.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

