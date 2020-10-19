Sanders Morris Harris LLC Makes New Investment in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LFUS. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Littelfuse by 146.3% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 326,702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,058,000 after purchasing an additional 194,064 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 11,568.8% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 184,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,208,000 after buying an additional 182,671 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Littelfuse during the second quarter worth $22,258,000. Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Littelfuse during the second quarter worth $18,539,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 42.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 189,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,386,000 after buying an additional 56,096 shares during the period. 95.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director William P. Noglows sold 19,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.00, for a total transaction of $3,627,744.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,627,744. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Matthew Cole sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.40, for a total transaction of $36,480.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $810,768. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,373 shares of company stock valued at $5,092,696 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Littelfuse stock opened at $192.78 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.66. The company has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.13. Littelfuse, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.63 and a fifty-two week high of $196.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a current ratio of 5.35.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $307.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.00 million. Littelfuse had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 8.24%. Equities research analysts forecast that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

LFUS has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Littelfuse from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Littelfuse presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.00.

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, solid state relays, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, gas discharge tubes, and position, fluid, and temperature sensors; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, integrated circuits, silicon carbide diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

