Sanders Morris Harris LLC Makes New Investment in Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBT. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 210.7% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,452,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,206,000 after purchasing an additional 984,928 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 9.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,140,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,038,000 after purchasing an additional 772,248 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 130.9% during the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,263,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,778,000 after purchasing an additional 716,460 shares in the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $34,229,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 528.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 535,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,792,000 after purchasing an additional 450,108 shares in the last quarter.

In other Global Blood Therapeutics news, insider Eric Fink sold 4,532 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $271,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Global Blood Therapeutics stock opened at $62.90 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of -13.33 and a beta of 1.74. Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.95 and a 52-week high of $87.54. The company has a quick ratio of 8.17, a current ratio of 8.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.40.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.18) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $31.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.85 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GBT shares. BofA Securities started coverage on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $145.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Global Blood Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.29.

Global Blood Therapeutics Company Profile

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. It is developing its lead product candidate, Oxbryta (voxelotor) tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD).

