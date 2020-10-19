Sanders Morris Harris LLC Grows Stock Position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 41.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 766.7% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 62.8% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 90.0% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 475 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 560.0% in the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 267.7% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 728 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. 90.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALXN stock opened at $124.13 on Monday. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.67 and a fifty-two week high of $128.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $113.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a current ratio of 4.79. The company has a market capitalization of $27.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.35.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.79. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 15.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 10.2 earnings per share for the current year.

ALXN has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine cut Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $159.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $156.00 price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alexion Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.81.

About Alexion Pharmaceuticals

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a C5 inhibitor for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

