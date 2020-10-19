Sanders Morris Harris LLC Invests $429,000 in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Posted by on Oct 19th, 2020

Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Balentine LLC grew its stake in General Dynamics by 281.8% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 210 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in General Dynamics by 91.4% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. 84.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other General Dynamics news, VP William A. Moss sold 4,778 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.68, for a total value of $653,057.04. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,673,099.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics stock opened at $142.24 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $40.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.02. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $100.55 and a 52-week high of $190.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $144.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.00.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $9.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.03 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 24.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.73%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut shares of General Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $167.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $157.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of General Dynamics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.19.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

Featured Article: dividend yield calculator

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for General Dynamics (NYSE:GD)

