Sanders Morris Harris LLC Purchases New Stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,000 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $439,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CTSH. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 6.0% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 103,700 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $4,819,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 86,430 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $4,016,000 after buying an additional 2,984 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the first quarter worth about $100,000. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 81.6% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 690,869 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $32,105,000 after buying an additional 310,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barings LLC boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 10.0% during the first quarter. Barings LLC now owns 25,733 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,196,000 after buying an additional 2,335 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $73.36 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.06. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52-week low of $40.01 and a 52-week high of $75.32. The firm has a market cap of $39.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The information technology service provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 9.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CTSH shares. BofA Securities upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, September 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $51.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Wedbush upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underweight” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.76.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, insider Malcolm Frank sold 448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total transaction of $30,983.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 37,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,626,351. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Dharmendra Kumar Sinha sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $720,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,016 shares in the company, valued at $1,297,152. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,314 shares of company stock worth $4,591,790 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

