Sanders Morris Harris LLC Purchases New Stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Posted by on Oct 19th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,000 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $439,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CTSH. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 6.0% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 103,700 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $4,819,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 86,430 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $4,016,000 after buying an additional 2,984 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the first quarter worth about $100,000. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 81.6% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 690,869 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $32,105,000 after buying an additional 310,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barings LLC boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 10.0% during the first quarter. Barings LLC now owns 25,733 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,196,000 after buying an additional 2,335 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $73.36 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.06. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52-week low of $40.01 and a 52-week high of $75.32. The firm has a market cap of $39.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The information technology service provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 9.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CTSH shares. BofA Securities upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, September 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $51.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Wedbush upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underweight” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.76.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, insider Malcolm Frank sold 448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total transaction of $30,983.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 37,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,626,351. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Dharmendra Kumar Sinha sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $720,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,016 shares in the company, valued at $1,297,152. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,314 shares of company stock worth $4,591,790 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

Featured Story: NASDAQ

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Raymond James Trust N.A. Raises Stock Holdings in Relx PLC
Raymond James Trust N.A. Raises Stock Holdings in Relx PLC
Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Invests $358,000 in Avalara Inc
Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Invests $358,000 in Avalara Inc
1,448 Shares in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Purchased by Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc
1,448 Shares in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Purchased by Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc
Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc Acquires New Holdings in Golub Capital BDC Inc
Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc Acquires New Holdings in Golub Capital BDC Inc
Sanders Morris Harris LLC Acquires Shares of 4,620 Edwards Lifesciences Co.
Sanders Morris Harris LLC Acquires Shares of 4,620 Edwards Lifesciences Co.
Sanders Morris Harris LLC Acquires 100 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF
Sanders Morris Harris LLC Acquires 100 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report