Sanders Morris Harris LLC Takes $466,000 Position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $466,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Amdocs by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 14,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Amdocs by 7.9% in the second quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,384 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Amdocs by 70.6% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 923 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in Amdocs by 7.1% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,084 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P boosted its holdings in Amdocs by 2.8% in the second quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 15,625 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $951,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. 91.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:DOX opened at $58.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.37. Amdocs Limited has a 1 year low of $44.05 and a 1 year high of $77.29. The company has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.67.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.02. Amdocs had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 11.71%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amdocs Limited will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a $0.327 dividend. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.19%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on DOX shares. ValuEngine lowered Amdocs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Amdocs in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Amdocs from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amdocs currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.40.

About Amdocs

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, cable and satellite, entertainment, media industry, and other service providers worldwide. The company offers amdocsONE, a line of services, including offer end-to-end systems integration, managed, testing, data and intelligence, cloud, digital business operations, and consulting services that address various service provider business imperatives, including consumer experience and monetization, media and digital services, enterprise and connected society, open cloud networks, new domains and disruptions, and services and hybrid operations.

