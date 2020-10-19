Sanders Morris Harris LLC Invests $481,000 in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sanders Capital LLC bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the second quarter worth about $723,683,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 0.6% during the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,372,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,244,000 after acquiring an additional 13,352 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 47.5% during the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,163,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,978,000 after acquiring an additional 696,740 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 42.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,148,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,575,000 after acquiring an additional 638,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 0.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,998,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,935,000 after acquiring an additional 10,415 shares in the last quarter. 68.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HCA. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HCA Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $132.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $143.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. HCA Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.05.

In related news, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 227 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.97, for a total transaction of $30,638.19. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $353,756.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.73, for a total value of $2,005,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,851,954.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 15,481 shares of company stock worth $2,070,363 in the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HCA opened at $135.12 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.39. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.38 and a 1 year high of $151.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.19, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.70.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $4.17. The business had revenue of $11.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.44 billion. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 589.47% and a net margin of 6.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 10.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

