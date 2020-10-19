Sanders Morris Harris LLC Takes $484,000 Position in Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 36,950 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC owned about 0.11% of Global Partners as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global Partners by 88.0% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 30,328 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 14,198 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Global Partners by 458.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 364,198 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,565,000 after buying an additional 298,957 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Global Partners by 17.0% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 32,975 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Global Partners by 129.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,772 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 7,202 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Global Partners stock opened at $14.30 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $486.13 million, a PE ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.62. Global Partners LP has a 1-year low of $6.30 and a 1-year high of $20.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The energy company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $2.79. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Global Partners had a net margin of 0.88% and a return on equity of 26.44%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Global Partners LP will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GLP shares. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Global Partners in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Global Partners from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Global Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Global Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Global Partners from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.20.

Global Partners LP engages in the purchasing, selling, gathering, blending, storing, and logistics of transporting gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels, crude oil, and propane to wholesalers, retailers, and commercial customers in the New England states and New York.

