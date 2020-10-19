Sanders Morris Harris LLC Invests $485,000 in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Posted by on Oct 19th, 2020

Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 1.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,482,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,105,000 after acquiring an additional 28,160 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Molina Healthcare by 5.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 857,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,575,000 after buying an additional 45,754 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Molina Healthcare by 5.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 630,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,155,000 after buying an additional 34,329 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Molina Healthcare by 106.6% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 387,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,002,000 after buying an additional 200,053 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Molina Healthcare by 108.5% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 240,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,858,000 after buying an additional 125,300 shares during the period. 98.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MOH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $226.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Stephens lowered Molina Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Molina Healthcare from $188.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Molina Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.57.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Ronna Romney sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.75, for a total value of $135,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.32, for a total value of $777,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,086,637.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MOH opened at $210.64 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.64. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.85 and a 1 year high of $211.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $182.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $177.10.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $4.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 44.07% and a net margin of 4.51%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 11.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides Medicaid-related solutions to meet the health care needs of low-income families and individuals; and to assist state agencies in their administration of the Medicaid program in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Plans, Molina Medicaid Solutions, and Other.

