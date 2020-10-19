Sanders Morris Harris LLC Makes New Investment in Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:IOVA) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 16,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IOVA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 9.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,228,470 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $335,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,259 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 1.2% in the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 11,809,494 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $324,170,000 after purchasing an additional 139,437 shares during the period. Orbimed Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 19.8% in the second quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 6,645,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $182,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,774 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 1.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,398,171 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $131,659,000 after purchasing an additional 73,995 shares during the period. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 56.0% in the second quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 3,724,976 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $102,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337,370 shares during the period. 95.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IOVA has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $47.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $45.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.45.

IOVA stock opened at $37.64 on Monday. Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc has a twelve month low of $18.30 and a twelve month high of $41.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.70. The stock has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.60 and a beta of 0.97.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.05. On average, equities analysts predict that Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc will post -1.94 EPS for the current year.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is lifileucel, an adoptive cell therapy that is in Phase II clinical trial using tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients' tumors for the treatment of metastatic melanoma.

