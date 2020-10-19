Sanders Morris Harris LLC Invests $533,000 in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,421 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $533,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in PRA Group by 5.3% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 38,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in PRA Group by 33.6% during the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 25,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $966,000 after buying an additional 6,292 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in PRA Group by 11.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 233,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,008,000 after buying an additional 23,495 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in PRA Group during the second quarter valued at about $172,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in PRA Group by 1.4% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 139,954 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,880,000 after buying an additional 1,867 shares in the last quarter.

Get PRA Group alerts:

In related news, Chairman Steven D. Fredrickson sold 1,345 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total value of $63,161.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 220,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,368,063.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Laura White sold 1,645 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total value of $69,155.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,061,005.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 80,638 shares of company stock valued at $3,524,252. Company insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PRAA opened at $40.04 on Monday. PRA Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.40 and a 1-year high of $47.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.52.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $271.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.92 million. PRA Group had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 12.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that PRA Group, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut PRA Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. BidaskClub lowered PRA Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded PRA Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. PRA Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

About PRA Group

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas, Australia, and Europe. It is involved in the acquisition of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit grantors, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

Featured Story: How Short Selling Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA).

Receive News & Ratings for PRA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PRA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.