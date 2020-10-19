1,389 Shares in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Acquired by Sanders Morris Harris LLC

Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,389 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CX Institutional grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 7,427 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,710,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 806 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,215,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,475 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 44,956 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $16,405,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. 77.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LMT shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $509.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $450.59.

Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $386.50 on Monday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $266.11 and a 52-week high of $442.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $387.58 and a 200 day moving average of $379.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The aerospace company reported $5.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.07. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 182.05%. The company had revenue of $16.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.00 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a $2.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.40. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 43.74%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

