Sanders Morris Harris LLC Purchases Shares of 6,290 Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $735,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Datadog by 209.0% during the second quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Datadog by 74.5% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Datadog during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Datadog during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Datadog during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. 42.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Datadog alerts:

NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $112.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 6.74 and a current ratio of 6.74. The firm has a market cap of $34.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5,618.00. Datadog has a 52 week low of $27.55 and a 52 week high of $118.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $92.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.74.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $140.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.41 million. Datadog had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 0.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS.

In other news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.66, for a total transaction of $3,138,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 315,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,331,215.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Amit Agarwal sold 3,509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.32, for a total transaction of $320,441.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 137,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,581,247.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 878,280 shares of company stock valued at $77,444,838. 26.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DDOG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Datadog in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Datadog in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Summit Insights started coverage on shares of Datadog in a research report on Monday, September 21st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Datadog from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.47.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. Its SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

Further Reading: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.