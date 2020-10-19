Sanders Morris Harris LLC Invests $661,000 in Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 148,490 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $661,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC owned about 0.14% of Putnam Premier Income Trust as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hayden Royal LLC bought a new stake in Putnam Premier Income Trust during the first quarter valued at $52,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 122.3% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,160 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 11,640 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 33.9% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 29,310 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 7,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Putnam Premier Income Trust by 19.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 30,611 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PPT opened at $4.50 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.66. Putnam Premier Income Trust has a one year low of $3.50 and a one year high of $5.73.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 22nd.

About Putnam Premier Income Trust

Putnam Premier Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-grade and high-yield bonds with an average credit quality of BBB by S&P Corporation.

