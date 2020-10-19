Sanders Morris Harris LLC Takes $643,000 Position in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DeDora Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Linde by 3.0% during the second quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 4,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its holdings in Linde by 35.5% during the third quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 2,523 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma bought a new stake in Linde during the third quarter worth about $333,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Linde by 2.9% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,542 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in Linde during the third quarter worth about $78,000. Institutional investors own 73.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $266.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 10th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Linde from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Linde from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.72.

Linde stock opened at $233.08 on Monday. Linde PLC has a 12 month low of $146.71 and a 12 month high of $260.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $242.78 and its 200-day moving average is $218.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $122.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.97, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.73.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.25. Linde had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 8.37%. The company had revenue of $6.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Linde PLC will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.