Sanders Morris Harris LLC Invests $555,000 in Myokardia Inc (NASDAQ:MYOK)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in shares of Myokardia Inc (NASDAQ:MYOK) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MYOK. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Myokardia by 13.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,919,327 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $765,166,000 after purchasing an additional 933,147 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Myokardia by 13.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,564,674 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $441,039,000 after purchasing an additional 532,583 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its position in shares of Myokardia by 103.2% during the second quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 704,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,020,000 after purchasing an additional 357,591 shares in the last quarter. Vivo Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Myokardia during the first quarter worth about $15,640,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Myokardia during the first quarter worth about $9,535,000.

Shares of MYOK opened at $222.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a PE ratio of -31.22 and a beta of 2.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.88. Myokardia Inc has a 12-month low of $42.65 and a 12-month high of $224.00.

Myokardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.46) by $0.19. As a group, analysts expect that Myokardia Inc will post -5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Myokardia in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Myokardia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $125.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Myokardia in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Myokardia from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Myokardia from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $198.09.

MyoKardia, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapies for the treatment of serious and neglected rare cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavacamten, an orally administered small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial that is designed to reduce left ventricular contractility to alleviate the functional consequences and symptoms of obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM) and prevent or reverse HCM progression, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for non-obstructive HCM.

