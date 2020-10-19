Sanders Morris Harris LLC Invests $578,000 in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $578,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Celanese by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,423,077 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,245,288,000 after buying an additional 561,974 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Celanese by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,642,542 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $560,886,000 after purchasing an additional 548,661 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Celanese by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,754,483 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $237,822,000 after purchasing an additional 10,286 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Celanese during the 2nd quarter worth $80,533,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Celanese by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 824,998 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,546,000 after purchasing an additional 37,570 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

CE opened at $120.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $109.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.94. Celanese Co. has a 12 month low of $52.70 and a 12 month high of $128.88.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 33.49% and a net margin of 11.13%. The firm’s revenue was down 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.38 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 27th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 26th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.02%.

In other news, Director John K. Wulff sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.67, for a total transaction of $87,502.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,359,184.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Celanese from $85.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Celanese from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Celanese from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors raised Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.80.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

