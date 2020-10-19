Sanders Morris Harris LLC Takes $709,000 Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,350 shares of the game software company’s stock, valued at approximately $709,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 952.6% in the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 185.5% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 237 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EA opened at $131.92 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $38.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.54, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $130.35 and a 200 day moving average of $126.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.61. Electronic Arts Inc. has a one year low of $85.69 and a one year high of $147.36.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The game software company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 34.27% and a return on equity of 21.32%. On average, equities analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on EA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $125.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price objective (up from $130.00) on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Electronic Arts currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.41.

In other Electronic Arts news, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.22, for a total value of $124,220.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 18,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,298,442.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.67, for a total transaction of $31,167,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 250,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,167,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 588,368 shares of company stock valued at $74,594,428. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

