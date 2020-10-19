Sanders Morris Harris LLC Invests $655,000 in SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 11,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $655,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 3.7% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 16,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $38,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 108.7% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $70,000. 80.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SpringWorks Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of SWTX opened at $59.13 on Monday. SpringWorks Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $17.02 and a 12-month high of $63.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion and a P/E ratio of -19.71.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.11). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SpringWorks Therapeutics will post -1.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SWTX. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SpringWorks Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.25.

About SpringWorks Therapeutics

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its advanced product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

Recommended Story: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX).

Receive News & Ratings for SpringWorks Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpringWorks Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.