Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 147,560 Shares of Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK) by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 207,460 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 147,560 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.21% of Teekay worth $498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TK. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teekay by 664.9% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,598 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 7,474 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Teekay during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Teekay during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Teekay by 27.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,408 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 4,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Teekay during the second quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Institutional investors own 12.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TK opened at $2.21 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $222.51 million, a P/E ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Teekay Co. has a 1-year low of $2.04 and a 1-year high of $5.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.71.

Teekay (NYSE:TK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The shipping company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $415.91 million for the quarter. Teekay had a negative net margin of 10.53% and a positive return on equity of 2.86%.

Teekay Company Profile

Teekay Corporation provides oil and gas transportation services worldwide. It operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, floating production storage and offloading units, liquefied gas carriers, and conventional tankers. As of December 31, 2019, its fleet consisted of 154 vessels, which included chartered-in vessels.

