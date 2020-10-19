Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $495,000 Stock Position in VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) by 192.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 285,763 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 188,004 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.17% of VYNE Therapeutics worth $495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VYNE Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VYNE Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of VYNE Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of VYNE Therapeutics by 319.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 11,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of VYNE Therapeutics by 328.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 12,293 shares during the last quarter. 50.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other VYNE Therapeutics news, CFO Andrew Saik acquired 40,000 shares of VYNE Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.46 per share, for a total transaction of $58,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 340,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,400. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David Domzalski acquired 75,000 shares of VYNE Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.38 per share, with a total value of $103,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,315,966 shares in the company, valued at $1,816,033.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VYNE stock opened at $1.97 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.73. The stock has a market cap of $330.35 million, a PE ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. VYNE Therapeutics Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $7.48.

VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($1.00). The business had revenue of $11.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 million. On average, analysts forecast that VYNE Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Ci Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of VYNE Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of VYNE Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of VYNE Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VYNE Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of VYNE Therapeutics from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.88.

VYNE Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing various therapeutics for dermatology. It offers AMZEEQ, a topical minocycline used for the treatment of inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate-to-severe acne vulgaris in patients 9 years of age and older.

