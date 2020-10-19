Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 762 Shares of Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,945 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Home Bancorp worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Home Bancorp by 101.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,371 shares of the bank’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,704 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Home Bancorp by 74.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 29,764 shares of the bank’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 12,736 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in Home Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $202,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Home Bancorp by 51.8% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 72,357 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 24,688 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in Home Bancorp by 127.6% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 33,540 shares of the bank’s stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 18,805 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Bancorp alerts:

HBCP opened at $25.98 on Monday. Home Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.57 and a 52-week high of $40.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $232.68 million, a P/E ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.74.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.26). Home Bancorp had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 5.81%. The company had revenue of $25.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.46 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Home Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Home Bancorp news, Director Ann Forte Trappey purchased 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.79 per share, for a total transaction of $49,001.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,900 shares in the company, valued at $49,001. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 9.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HBCP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Home Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Home Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.83.

About Home Bancorp

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana and Mississippi. It offers deposits products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and certificates of deposit accounts.

See Also: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Home Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.