Stereotaxis Inc (OTCMKTS:STXS) Shares Bought by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Stereotaxis Inc (OTCMKTS:STXS) by 587.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 111,411 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,206 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Stereotaxis worth $497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Stereotaxis by 15.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 244,109 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 32,925 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Stereotaxis by 25,092.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,644 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 51,439 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Stereotaxis by 573.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,181 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 12,928 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Stereotaxis by 165.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 310,766 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,386,000 after buying an additional 193,522 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Stereotaxis during the second quarter worth about $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:STXS opened at $3.59 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.89. Stereotaxis Inc has a 12 month low of $1.70 and a 12 month high of $5.82.

Stereotaxis (OTCMKTS:STXS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.35 million during the quarter. Stereotaxis had a negative return on equity of 1,456.01% and a negative net margin of 14.80%.

In other news, major shareholder Paul J. Isaac sold 14,927 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.15, for a total value of $61,947.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,000 shares in the company, valued at $107,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Paul J. Isaac sold 6,388 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.20, for a total value of $26,829.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,413 shares of company stock valued at $132,578 over the last 90 days. 34.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

STXS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Stereotaxis from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stereotaxis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on Stereotaxis in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.50 target price on the stock.

Stereotaxis, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets robotic systems and instruments for the treatment of abnormal heart rhythms in the United States and internationally. Its products include Niobe ES robotic system that enables physicians to complete interventional procedures by providing image guided delivery of catheters and guide wires through the blood vessels and chambers of the heart to treatment sites; and Vdrive system, which offers navigation and stability for the diagnostic and therapeutic devices designed to enhance interventional procedures.

