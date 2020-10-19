Arden Trust Co Sells 75 Shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Arden Trust Co trimmed its holdings in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,115 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Paypal were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Paypal by 154.8% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,602,398 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,398,034,000 after purchasing an additional 8,872,484 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Paypal by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,233,992 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $13,979,166,000 after buying an additional 5,009,600 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Paypal by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 11,388,915 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,984,291,000 after buying an additional 3,291,638 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Paypal by 84.2% during the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 7,055,251 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,229,237,000 after buying an additional 3,225,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Paypal by 39.1% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,744,668 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,697,814,000 after buying an additional 2,741,321 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.89, for a total value of $4,922,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 516,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,674,586.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.68, for a total value of $1,743,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,409,120.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 114,409 shares of company stock valued at $22,178,495. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on PYPL shares. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Paypal from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Paypal from $140.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Raymond James raised their target price on Paypal from $171.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. BofA Securities boosted their target price on Paypal from $194.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Paypal in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $197.98.

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $204.45 on Monday. Paypal Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $82.07 and a twelve month high of $212.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $192.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.25. The company has a market cap of $239.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.14.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. Paypal had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 13.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

