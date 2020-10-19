Arden Trust Co Buys New Position in Brookfield Renewable Corporation Inc (NASDAQ:BEPC)

Arden Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Corporation Inc (NASDAQ:BEPC) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,285,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the 3rd quarter valued at about $757,000. Evanson Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the 3rd quarter valued at about $686,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the 3rd quarter valued at about $547,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the 3rd quarter valued at about $438,000.

BEPC stock opened at $66.53 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.41. Brookfield Renewable Corporation Inc has a fifty-two week low of $40.00 and a fifty-two week high of $66.98.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.434 per share. This represents a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 28th.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Brookfield Renewable from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th.

Brookfield Renewable Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Corporation Inc is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in New York, New York. Brookfield Renewable Corporation Inc operates as a subsidiary of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P.

