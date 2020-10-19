4,167 Shares in IAA (NYSE:IAA) Bought by Arden Trust Co

Arden Trust Co bought a new position in IAA (NYSE:IAA) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Third Point LLC boosted its holdings in IAA by 62.8% in the 2nd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 10,585,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,263,000 after buying an additional 4,085,000 shares during the period. Melvin Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of IAA by 275.0% during the 1st quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 4,875,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,055,000 after purchasing an additional 3,575,000 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IAA by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,962,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,832,000 after purchasing an additional 808,425 shares during the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of IAA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $126,394,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IAA by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,217,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,519,000 after purchasing an additional 377,836 shares during the last quarter.

Get IAA alerts:

Shares of NYSE IAA opened at $58.21 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.33, a P/E/G ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 2.01. IAA has a 12-month low of $21.79 and a 12-month high of $59.30.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $296.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.52 million. IAA had a net margin of 12.01% and a negative return on equity of 148.99%. The business’s revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that IAA will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IAA has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of IAA in a report on Sunday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IAA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. IAA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.58.

About IAA

IAA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides auction solutions for total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles in North America. It also provides auction services in the United Kingdom. The company, through its marketplaces, associate with insurance total loss vehicles, including vehicles from catastrophic events, as well as with noninsurance customers, such as dealerships, rental car companies, fleet lease companies, charitable organizations, and general public.

Further Reading: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IAA (NYSE:IAA).

Receive News & Ratings for IAA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.