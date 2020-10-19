First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Has $611,000 Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lessened its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 902 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 6.3% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 115,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,522,000 after buying an additional 6,832 shares during the period. AXA boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.9% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 724,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,519,000 after buying an additional 27,210 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.4% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter worth $527,000. Finally, New England Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 6.5% in the first quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,306,000 after purchasing an additional 4,260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Shares of EMR opened at $70.28 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.00 billion, a PE ratio of 21.96, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.87 and its 200-day moving average is $61.46. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.75 and a fifty-two week high of $78.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.19. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 26.12%. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Sunday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.81.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

Featured Article: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.