Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) Shares Bought by First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 781 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 31.0% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 183,365 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $84,260,000 after acquiring an additional 43,384 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 46.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 870,538 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $400,031,000 after acquiring an additional 277,410 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 75.5% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 49,251 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $22,587,000 after acquiring an additional 21,187 shares in the last quarter. AXA boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 6.7% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 78,566 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,102,000 after acquiring an additional 4,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 8,460.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,996 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 2,961 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

SHW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $675.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Thursday, September 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $805.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $625.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $679.95.

Shares of NYSE:SHW opened at $695.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $63.31 billion, a PE ratio of 37.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.21. Sherwin-Williams Co has a 52 week low of $325.43 and a 52 week high of $725.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $692.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $603.12.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.69 by $1.41. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 53.67%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 22.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, CEO John G. Morikis sold 22,282 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $708.18, for a total value of $15,779,666.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 125,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,739,203.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Peter J. Ippolito sold 5,015 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $656.16, for a total transaction of $3,290,642.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,290,642.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 54,543 shares of company stock valued at $37,224,818. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

