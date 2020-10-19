First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Purchases New Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BIV. Country Trust Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 352.7% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Capital Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000.

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $93.34 on Monday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $83.21 and a fifty-two week high of $94.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $93.47 and a 200 day moving average of $92.59.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

