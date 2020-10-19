First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Has $449,000 Stake in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX)

Posted by on Oct 19th, 2020

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,136 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CLX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Clorox during the first quarter worth about $65,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in shares of Clorox by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 23,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Clorox by 998.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,448,000 after purchasing an additional 18,086 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Clorox by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CLX shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Clorox from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $249.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Clorox from $269.00 to $263.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Clorox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Clorox from $206.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.42.

Clorox stock opened at $214.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.42. Clorox Co has a 52-week low of $144.31 and a 52-week high of $239.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $213.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $210.76. The firm has a market cap of $27.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.25, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.27.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.41. Clorox had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 138.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Clorox Co will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 4th will be paid a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 3rd. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.33%.

In other news, SVP Andrew J. Mowery sold 12,932 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.97, for a total value of $3,051,564.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,355,062.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 10,041 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.59, for a total transaction of $2,365,559.19. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,282,004.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

