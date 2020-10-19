Analyzing Atlas Energy Group (OTCMKTS:ATLS) & Chaparral Energy (OTCMKTS:CHAPQ)

Chaparral Energy (OTCMKTS:CHAPQ) and Atlas Energy Group (OTCMKTS:ATLS) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

47.8% of Chaparral Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.3% of Chaparral Energy shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.4% of Atlas Energy Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Chaparral Energy and Atlas Energy Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chaparral Energy -411.22% -115.71% -44.61% Atlas Energy Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Chaparral Energy and Atlas Energy Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chaparral Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Atlas Energy Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

Chaparral Energy has a beta of 1.98, indicating that its stock price is 98% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Atlas Energy Group has a beta of 0.33, indicating that its stock price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Chaparral Energy and Atlas Energy Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chaparral Energy $236.35 million 0.01 -$468.95 million $0.45 0.08 Atlas Energy Group $9.05 million 0.01 -$13.82 million N/A N/A

Atlas Energy Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Chaparral Energy.

Summary

Atlas Energy Group beats Chaparral Energy on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chaparral Energy

Chaparral Energy, Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, production, and operation of oil and natural gas properties primarily in Oklahoma, the United States. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily to refineries and gas processing plant. Its 210,000 net surface acres are located in the Mid-Continent region, approximately 122,000 net acres are located in the STACK play primarily in Canadian, Kingfisher, and Garfield counties. As of December 31, 2019, the company's estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves were 96.6 million barrels of crude oil equivalent; and had an interest in 2,782 gross producing wells, including 866 gross company operated wells. Chaparral Energy, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. On August 16, 2020, Chaparral Energy, Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.

About Atlas Energy Group

Atlas Energy Group, LLC, through its subsidiaries, develops and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company has interests in the Eagle Ford Shale in southern Texas; the Marble Falls play in the Fort Worth Basin in northern Texas; and the Mississippi Lime play in northwestern Oklahoma. It also focuses on investing in master limited partnership qualifying energy-related businesses and assets. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

