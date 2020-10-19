Financial Analysis: O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) vs. Advantest (NASDAQ:ATEYY)

O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) and Advantest (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for O2Micro International and Advantest, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score O2Micro International 0 0 0 0 N/A Advantest 0 0 2 1 3.33

Profitability

This table compares O2Micro International and Advantest’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets O2Micro International 0.64% -0.52% -0.44% Advantest 18.81% 23.11% 15.19%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares O2Micro International and Advantest’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio O2Micro International $60.93 million 2.10 -$5.04 million ($0.29) -16.72 Advantest $2.54 billion 4.01 $492.49 million $2.47 21.26

Advantest has higher revenue and earnings than O2Micro International. O2Micro International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Advantest, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

O2Micro International has a beta of 0.95, indicating that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Advantest has a beta of 1.14, indicating that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

37.2% of O2Micro International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Advantest shares are held by institutional investors. 8.0% of O2Micro International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Advantest beats O2Micro International on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

O2Micro International Company Profile

O2Micro International Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets integrated circuits and solutions for power management components and systems in China, Japan, Taiwan, Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company provides analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that manage and provide LCD and LED lighting; control and monitor battery charging and discharging in portable electronic devices and vehicles; perform DC/DC and AC/DC conversion; and provide select and switch functionality between power sources. Its products are primarily used in the consumer electronics, computer, industrial, communication, and automotive markets for applications, including LCD and LED monitors, LCD and LED televisions, notebook and tablet computers, low/zero emission vehicles, mobile phones, power tools, energy efficient technology relating to batteries, LED lighting, and portable electronics devices. The company sells its products through direct sales force, independent sales representatives, and distributors to OEMs, ODMs, and module makers primarily in Asia and North America. It also licenses its proprietary intellectual property to third parties; and provides design and engineering support services. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in George Town, the Cayman Islands.

Advantest Company Profile

Advantest Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor and component test system products and mechatronics-related products. It operates through Semiconductor and Component Test System; Mechatronics System; and Services, Support and Others segments. The Semiconductor and Component Test System segment provides customers with test system products for the semiconductor industry and the electronic parts industry. This segment offers test systems for SoC semiconductors for use in non-memory semiconductor devices; and test systems for memory semiconductors for use in memory semiconductor devices. The Mechatronics System segment provides test handlers; mechatronic-applied products for handling semiconductor devices; and device interfaces, which serve as interfaces with the devices that are measured. This segment also engages in the operations related to nano-technology products. The Services, Support and Others segment provides customer solutions for the semiconductor and component test system and mechatronics system segments; and support services. This segment is also involved in the equipment lease business and others. In addition, the company engages in research and development activities measuring and testing technologies; and sale of used products. Advantest Corporation serves fabless semiconductor companies, foundries, and test houses, as well as industrial, design, and manufacturing companies in Japan, Korea, the People's Republic of China, Taiwan, Singapore, the Americas, and Europe. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

