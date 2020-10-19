Arden Trust Co Grows Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Arden Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,138 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 81 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $417,050,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Walmart during the 1st quarter worth $66,166,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Walmart by 2,168.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 919,283 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $110,112,000 after purchasing an additional 878,759 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Walmart by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,902,390 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,094,312,000 after purchasing an additional 835,420 shares during the period. Finally, Crake Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at about $99,751,000. 29.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,605 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.24, for a total value of $618,175.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,620 shares in the company, valued at $4,110,428.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 752,085 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.20, for a total transaction of $103,186,062.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,323,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,553,595,176. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,011,690 shares of company stock valued at $138,850,587 over the last quarter. Insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $144.71 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $139.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.14. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.00 and a 52 week high of $151.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $410.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.08, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The retailer reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $137.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.77 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, August 31st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, UBS Group set a $148.00 price target on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.46.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

