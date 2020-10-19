Arden Trust Co Acquires 620 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Arden Trust Co boosted its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,438 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 620 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in Chevron by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 117,055,351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,481,831,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914,316 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 12.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 36,799,529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,666,493,000 after buying an additional 4,218,942 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,804,427 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,290,108,000 after buying an additional 341,664 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.4% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,491,224 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $757,672,000 after buying an additional 32,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.9% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 7,458,150 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $665,491,000 after buying an additional 64,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,750 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $529,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Chevron stock opened at $72.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.14. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $51.60 and a 52-week high of $122.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $76.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.44. The firm has a market cap of $136.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.64, a PEG ratio of 2,429.67 and a beta of 1.26.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.66). The company had revenue of $13.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.71 billion. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 3.61% and a negative net margin of 7.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Truist lowered shares of Chevron to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $113.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Bank of America raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.27.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

