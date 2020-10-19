Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc Buys New Shares in Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD)

Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 643 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BUD. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 87.4% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,988,378 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $440,687,000 after purchasing an additional 4,658,025 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 1,754,015.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,455,607 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $152,461,000 after acquiring an additional 3,455,410 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 7,455.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,420,722 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $70,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401,917 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 46.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,355,232 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $148,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 9.8% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,743,465 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $381,753,000 after acquiring an additional 693,844 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BUD opened at $55.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.39 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.35. Anheuser Busch Inbev NV has a 52-week low of $32.58 and a 52-week high of $93.70.

Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $10.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. Anheuser Busch Inbev had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 2.55%. Analysts forecast that Anheuser Busch Inbev NV will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Anheuser Busch Inbev in a report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 5th. Argus lifted their target price on Anheuser Busch Inbev from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Anheuser Busch Inbev from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.00.

Anheuser Busch Inbev Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks. The company offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, including Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Castle, Castle Lite, Hoegaarden, and Leffe; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Michelob Ultra, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol.

