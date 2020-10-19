Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Invests $48,000 in Chromadex Corp (NASDAQ:CDXC)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Chromadex Corp (NASDAQ:CDXC) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in Chromadex by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 698,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,277,000 after acquiring an additional 16,124 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chromadex by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,789 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Chromadex by 123.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 7,019 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Chromadex by 92.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chromadex by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 587,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 88,699 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CDXC shares. BidaskClub upgraded Chromadex from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Chromadex from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Chromadex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Chromadex in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Chromadex in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.19.

CDXC opened at $5.00 on Monday. Chromadex Corp has a 52-week low of $2.50 and a 52-week high of $6.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.54 and its 200-day moving average is $4.62.

Chromadex (NASDAQ:CDXC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $15.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.56 million. Chromadex had a negative return on equity of 103.66% and a negative net margin of 46.86%. Equities analysts forecast that Chromadex Corp will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

About Chromadex

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a nutraceutical company. The company offers Nicotinamide riboside (NIAGEN), a novel form of vitamin B3 for enhancing nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD) level used for healthy aging; and Immulina, a spirulina extract and compound, which is used for improving human immune function.

