Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Invests $56,000 in New Senior Investment Group Inc (NYSE:SNR)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of New Senior Investment Group Inc (NYSE:SNR) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 13,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of New Senior Investment Group by 33.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 27,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 6,906 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in New Senior Investment Group by 40.4% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 259,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 74,639 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in New Senior Investment Group during the first quarter worth $40,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in New Senior Investment Group by 82.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 647,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,772,000 after acquiring an additional 292,966 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in New Senior Investment Group by 3.4% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 564,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 18,757 shares during the period. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

New Senior Investment Group stock opened at $4.16 on Monday. New Senior Investment Group Inc has a 52 week low of $1.72 and a 52 week high of $8.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.14. The stock has a market cap of $345.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.71.

New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. New Senior Investment Group had a return on equity of 3.82% and a net margin of 6.96%. On average, research analysts anticipate that New Senior Investment Group Inc will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on SNR shares. ValuEngine lowered New Senior Investment Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Colliers Securities started coverage on New Senior Investment Group in a research note on Friday, August 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Colliers Secur. started coverage on New Senior Investment Group in a research note on Friday, August 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Senior Investment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.85.

New Senior Investment Group Inc (NYSE: SNR) is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust with a diversified portfolio of senior housing properties located across the United States. As of December 31, 2018, New Senior is one of the largest owners of senior housing properties, with 133 properties across 37 states.

