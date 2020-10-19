Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Invests $220,000 in National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in National Western Life Group by 9.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,977,000 after buying an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of National Western Life Group by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,446,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of National Western Life Group by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 3,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Western Life Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of National Western Life Group by 22.4% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded shares of National Western Life Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

NASDAQ NWLI opened at $193.74 on Monday. National Western Life Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.55 and a twelve month high of $298.00. The stock has a market cap of $704.44 million, a P/E ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $203.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.62.

National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $13.69 earnings per share for the quarter. National Western Life Group had a return on equity of 4.82% and a net margin of 14.94%. The company had revenue of $216.02 million for the quarter.

National Western Life Group Company Profile

National Western Life Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, National Western Life Insurance Company, operates as a stock life insurance company. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, Annuities, and Acquired Businesses segments. The company provides life insurance products for the savings and protection needs of policyholders; and annuity contracts for the asset accumulation and retirement needs of contract holders.

