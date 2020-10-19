Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc Invests $26,000 in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 173 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SMG. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 6.7% during the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 84,351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,638,000 after acquiring an additional 5,306 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 38.2% in the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 9,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the first quarter valued at $333,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 6.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. 64.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director John R. Vines sold 1,491 shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.79, for a total value of $235,264.89. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,562,752.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ivan C. Smith sold 2,972 shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.40, for a total value of $488,596.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,754,805.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SMG opened at $166.18 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a PE ratio of 29.15 and a beta of 1.05. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 52 week low of $76.50 and a 52 week high of $176.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.45.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.43. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 45.36%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.11 earnings per share. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

SMG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.80.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

