Raymond James Trust N.A. Buys 1,055 Shares of Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 98.8% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 169 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the second quarter worth $30,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the second quarter worth $44,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Global Payments during the second quarter worth $45,000. 86.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Global Payments news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 7,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.90, for a total value of $1,263,477.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,617,263.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total transaction of $87,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,893 shares in the company, valued at $4,185,097.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,224 shares of company stock worth $1,436,788. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GPN opened at $177.06 on Monday. Global Payments Inc has a 52 week low of $105.54 and a 52 week high of $209.62. The firm has a market cap of $52.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.27. Global Payments had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 5.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 71.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th were issued a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 9th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.31%.

Several research analysts recently commented on GPN shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $161.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Global Payments in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $199.00 target price for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $207.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $197.00 price target for the company. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $191.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.59.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

