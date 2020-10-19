Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc Makes New Investment in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TM. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $351,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Toyota Motor by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 180,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,907,000 after acquiring an additional 10,212 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its position in Toyota Motor by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 26,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,469,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Toyota Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,400,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Toyota Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. 1.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Toyota Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Macquarie assumed coverage on Toyota Motor in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Toyota Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Toyota Motor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.00.

NYSE TM opened at $130.64 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $132.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.21. Toyota Motor Co. has a 12-month low of $108.01 and a 12-month high of $145.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.61.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.78) by $2.84. The business had revenue of $42.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.52 billion. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 5.78%. Equities analysts forecast that Toyota Motor Co. will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toyota Motor Company Profile

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC HV, LS HV, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon, Crown, Century HV, UX HV, Corolla SD, Corolla Sport, and WG HV names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Yaris, Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, GLANZA, and Raize names.

