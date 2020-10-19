Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $1.09 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) by 388.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,454 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF were worth $1,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 72,700.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Triton Wealth Management PLLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 15.0% in the second quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ PKW opened at $62.70 on Monday. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 12-month low of $39.13 and a 12-month high of $70.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.60.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd were given a $0.226 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 21st.

About Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

