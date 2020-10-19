Zacks: Analysts Expect Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) to Post $0.42 EPS

Posted by on Oct 19th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Equities analysts expect Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) to post $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Innoviva’s earnings. Innoviva reported earnings per share of $0.36 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Innoviva will report full year earnings of $1.77 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.20 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Innoviva.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $78.95 million during the quarter. Innoviva had a return on equity of 59.83% and a net margin of 76.28%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on INVA shares. BidaskClub cut Innoviva from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Innoviva from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut Innoviva from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Innoviva in the second quarter worth $151,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Innoviva by 21.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,779,741 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,880,000 after acquiring an additional 318,999 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Innoviva by 39.2% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 93,803 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 26,403 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Innoviva by 48.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,631 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 10,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Innoviva by 24.1% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 99,593 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 19,318 shares during the last quarter. 73.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Innoviva stock opened at $9.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 92.39, a current ratio of 92.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.05 and a 200 day moving average of $12.91. Innoviva has a 52 week low of $7.58 and a 52 week high of $15.62.

Innoviva Company Profile

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceuticals. The company has long-acting beta2 agonist (LABA) collaboration agreement with Glaxo Group Limited to develop and commercialize once-daily products for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and asthma. Its products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a LABA, vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate; ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA), umeclidinium bromide (UMEC), with a LABA, and VI; and TRELEGY ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of an ICS, LAMA, and LABA.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Innoviva (INVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Innoviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innoviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Arden Trust Co Grows Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc.
Arden Trust Co Grows Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc.
Arden Trust Co Acquires 620 Shares of Chevron Co.
Arden Trust Co Acquires 620 Shares of Chevron Co.
Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc Buys New Shares in Anheuser Busch Inbev NV
Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc Buys New Shares in Anheuser Busch Inbev NV
Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Invests $48,000 in Chromadex Corp
Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Invests $48,000 in Chromadex Corp
Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Invests $56,000 in New Senior Investment Group Inc
Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Invests $56,000 in New Senior Investment Group Inc
Comparing Flamemaster & CSW Industrials
Comparing Flamemaster & CSW Industrials


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report