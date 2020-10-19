Zacks: Analysts Expect Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) to Post $0.42 EPS

Equities analysts expect Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) to post $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Innoviva’s earnings. Innoviva reported earnings per share of $0.36 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Innoviva will report full year earnings of $1.77 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.20 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Innoviva.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $78.95 million during the quarter. Innoviva had a return on equity of 59.83% and a net margin of 76.28%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on INVA shares. BidaskClub cut Innoviva from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Innoviva from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut Innoviva from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Innoviva in the second quarter worth $151,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Innoviva by 21.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,779,741 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,880,000 after acquiring an additional 318,999 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Innoviva by 39.2% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 93,803 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 26,403 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Innoviva by 48.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,631 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 10,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Innoviva by 24.1% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 99,593 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 19,318 shares during the last quarter. 73.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Innoviva stock opened at $9.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 92.39, a current ratio of 92.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.05 and a 200 day moving average of $12.91. Innoviva has a 52 week low of $7.58 and a 52 week high of $15.62.

Innoviva Company Profile

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceuticals. The company has long-acting beta2 agonist (LABA) collaboration agreement with Glaxo Group Limited to develop and commercialize once-daily products for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and asthma. Its products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a LABA, vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate; ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA), umeclidinium bromide (UMEC), with a LABA, and VI; and TRELEGY ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of an ICS, LAMA, and LABA.

