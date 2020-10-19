Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) will report $0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Exelixis’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.08 and the lowest is $0.00. Exelixis reported earnings of $0.31 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 83.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Exelixis will report full-year earnings of $0.46 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.52. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.99. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Exelixis.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.09. Exelixis had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 28.21%. The business had revenue of $259.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.40 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis.

EXEL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Exelixis from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. BidaskClub cut Exelixis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Friday, August 14th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Exelixis from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.92.

In other Exelixis news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 4,680 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.09, for a total transaction of $122,101.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher J. Senner sold 10,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,680 shares of company stock valued at $872,101. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Exelixis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Exelixis during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Exelixis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in Exelixis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Exelixis by 100.5% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,596 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. 81.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXEL opened at $23.23 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.98. Exelixis has a 1-year low of $13.67 and a 1-year high of $27.80. The stock has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of 26.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.33.

Exelixis

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

