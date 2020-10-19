G1 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GTHX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.25 Per Share

Analysts expect G1 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GTHX) to announce ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for G1 Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.01) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.17. G1 Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.86) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 70.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that G1 Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.84) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.55) to ($2.31). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($3.70) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.14) to ($3.24). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for G1 Therapeutics.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.83). The company had revenue of $2.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.00 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub cut G1 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut G1 Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on G1 Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. G1 Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.86.

GTHX opened at $13.56 on Friday. G1 Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $8.80 and a 1-year high of $31.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.13. The company has a current ratio of 10.95, a quick ratio of 10.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $515.48 million, a PE ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 2.06.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTHX. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 141.5% during the 2nd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 870,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,117,000 after purchasing an additional 510,014 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in G1 Therapeutics by 3,196.1% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 434,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,783,000 after buying an additional 420,834 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in G1 Therapeutics by 1,253.9% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 152,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,707,000 after buying an additional 141,503 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in G1 Therapeutics by 295.2% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 189,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,589,000 after buying an additional 141,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in G1 Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $2,527,000. 75.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

G1 Therapeutics

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. It is developing trilaciclib, an intravenous cyclin-dependent kinases (CDK) 4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for patients with extensive-stage small cell lung cancer, as well as Phase II clinical trial for patients with first-/second-/third-line metastatic triple-negative breast cancer; lerociclib, an oral CDK4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/IIa clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer and in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer; and G1T48, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase I clinical trial.

