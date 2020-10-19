Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.13.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NOMD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nomad Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Nomad Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Nomad Foods from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nomad Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Nomad Foods in a research note on Thursday, August 6th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 609.1% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 166.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods during the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods during the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

NOMD opened at $25.63 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.35 and its 200 day moving average is $22.49. Nomad Foods has a 12-month low of $14.08 and a 12-month high of $26.41.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $599.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.27 million. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 9.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Nomad Foods will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nomad Foods Company Profile

Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

