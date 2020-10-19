Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Acquires Shares of 1,237 Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Posted by on Oct 19th, 2020

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PSA. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 107.7% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Watson Rebecca purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 767.7% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. 79.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PSA stock opened at $233.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $40.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.29, a PEG ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $221.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $201.39. Public Storage has a 52 week low of $155.37 and a 52 week high of $245.59.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by ($1.11). The firm had revenue of $709.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.42 million. Public Storage had a return on equity of 28.12% and a net margin of 48.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Public Storage will post 10.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.42%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Public Storage from $218.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Friday, June 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $213.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James downgraded Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Public Storage from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $203.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.30.

In other Public Storage news, Director Uri P. Harkham sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.98, for a total value of $401,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,563.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ronald L. Havner, Jr. acquired 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $214.85 per share, with a total value of $408,215.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Public Storage Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At June 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,500 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 238 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at June 30, 2020.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

