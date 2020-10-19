Sanders Morris Harris LLC Acquires 1,950 Shares of Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,250 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in Workday by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 8,036 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,729,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its stake in Workday by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 504 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Chapman Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Workday by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Chapman Investment Management LLC now owns 10,894 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,344,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Workday by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,292 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Workday by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 24,611 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,295,000 after buying an additional 5,567 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 88,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $18,551,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO James Bozzini sold 5,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.58, for a total value of $1,389,085.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 341,428 shares of company stock valued at $77,862,581. 26.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY opened at $229.45 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $218.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $182.53. Workday Inc has a 1-year low of $107.75 and a 1-year high of $248.75. The firm has a market cap of $54.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -122.70 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.18. Workday had a negative return on equity of 10.56% and a negative net margin of 10.77%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. Workday’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Workday Inc will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WDAY shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Workday from $200.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Workday from $205.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Workday from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Workday from $215.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Workday from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.30.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

